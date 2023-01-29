Bauchi: Amidst crisis, Labour Party members declare support for Hussaini Saraki led EXCO

At the height of the leadership crisis rocking the Bauchi State chapter of the opposition Labour Party aftermath of the visit of the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi, some selected members of party across all the 20 LGAs in the State have declared support and loyalty to the leadership of the party led by the State Chairman, Barr Hussaini Saraki.

The selected party members gathered on Saturday to show appreciation to the leadership of the Party stating that, the leadership has done tremendously well considering the success of the presidential campaign flag-off held recently in the state.

The spokesperson of the group, Hajara Moses John who addressed Journalists immediately after their meeting, said that their focus remains on how to ensure victory for the LP candidates including the presidential candidate during the elections.

While reading the text of the briefing, Hajara Moses John stated, “Gentlemen of the press, we wish to categorically state without any fear of contradiction, that, the Chairman and his Executives members have organized one of the most historic events ever in the history of Labour Party in Bauchi state.”

ALSO READ: New naira : ACF calls for extension, says govt should be sensitive to people’s interest

She added that, “It was the organization of event where people from all the nooks and crannies in the state irrespective of their tribal and religious differences came out en mass to welcome our incoming President come 2023, in the person of His Excellency, Dr. Peter Obi.”

According to her, “It is very pertinent to note that, this press briefing is to counter gimmicks and campaign of calumny against the Chairman of Labour Party and his Executives members.”

She explained that a few members of the party are accusing the Chairman for not carrying a particular section of Labour Party community along together describing those doing that as, “some mischief makers for who are all out to satisfy their personal interest, not the interest.c the party.”

“We want to use this medium to thank His Excellency, Mr. Pete Obi and his Vice Presidential candidate, Sen. Yusuf Datti for the confidence reposed on the leadership of Labour Party in Bauchi state under Barr Hussaini Saraki,” she stated.

Hajara Moses John added that, “We further assured His Excellency and all the lovers of Labour Party in the state and beyond that Labour Party in Bauchi state is a united entity working together for victory.”





She stressed that, “We are united as one family who share common ideology and belief with respect to Labour Party and the party is set to achieve its quest to secure victory in the forthcoming elections.”