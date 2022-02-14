Bauchi agency begins awareness, sensitisation campaigns on importance of tree planting

The three-day Awareness and Sensitisation Campaigns Exercise embarked upon by the Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA) on the importance of tree planting exercise has ended with a positive story by participants committing themselves to the success of the programme.

The programme which was sponsored by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and Bauchi State Government targeted interaction with the traditional rulers and local government officials.

Ten local governments were visited on the need to support the program through the enlightenment of the people on the importance of tree planting towards fighting desertification and environmental degradation in the state.

The committee is also to encourage people to embark on a massive tree planting exercise to fight the numerous environmental challenges such as soil erosion, water flooding, desert encroachment, global warming and climate change, among others.

At the end of the awareness campaign, the Chairman of the committee and the Director-General of BASEPA, Dr Ibrahim Kabir, expressed satisfaction with the support and encouragement the committee received from the traditional rulers and the councils’ officials.

The committee visited ten local government areas of Alkaleri, Kirfi, Darazo, Misau and Giade, others include Katagum, Itas Gadau, Zaki, Gamawa and Dambam.

