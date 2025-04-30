Bauchi accounts for 32% Malaria prevalence in Nigeria — BACATMA EC

Bauchi accounts for 32% of malaria prevalence in Nigeria, according to the 2021 National Malaria Indicator Survey (NMIS).

The Executive Chairman of Bauchi State Agency for the Control of Malaria, HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria (BACATMA), Dr. Adamu Umar Sambo, disclosed this during the 2025 World Malaria Day celebration with the theme: Accelerating the Fight Against Malaria for a Healthier Future” held on Wednesday.

According to him, “Today, we gather to observe World Malaria Day-a day that reminds us of both the struggles we face and the victories we must celebrate in our collective fight against malaria.”

Represented by the Director, Administration and Human Resources, Shehu Yakubu, he stressed that “While this marks some progress from past years (in 2015, it was around 40%), the figure still represents a major public health challenge. But we are not helpless. With determination, unity, and innovation, we can turn the tide.”

He added, “In the past few years, Bauchi state under the leadership of His Excellency Bala Muhammad Abdulkadir, the Executive Governor of Bauchi has taken bold steps to combat malaria through: -Mass distribution of millions of insecticide-treated nets, Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention SMC and rraining of community health workers.”

The EC stressed that “Malaria remains one of the most serious public health challenges in our state, our country, and across Africa. Despite global progress, malaria continues to claim lives, especially those of young children and pregnant women. Here in Bauchi, we are all too familiar with the toll this disease takes-not just on our health, but on our economy, education, and productivity.”

On the prevalence of Malaria in Children Under 5 in Nigeria, he stated that the country accounts for about 27% of the global malaria cases and deaths, making it the country with the highest burden of malaria in the world.

The national prevalence rate among children under 5 years old was 22%, down from 42% in 2010 significant improvement but still a serious concern.

The prevalence varies widely across regions. Southern states generally have lower rates due to better infrastructure and awareness, while northern states continue to experience higher rates.

He also disclosed that there are ongoing sensitization campaigns in both urban and rural areas, improved access to testing and treatment at primary and Secondary health centers, Larviciding

Health Education on Environmental Management/Sanitation, IPTP intake to pregnant women.

According to him, “However, we still have a long way to go. As this year’s theme is “Accelerating the Fight Against Malaria for a Healthier Future” by Reinvest, Reimagine and Reignite, we will call on all of us to step up, especially the Governments, our development partners, traditional and religious leaders, health workers, Media and indeed every family in Bauchi must play a role.”

He stressed, “Let us: Sleep under treated nets every night, Clear our environment to destroy mosquito breeding grounds, Seek early diagnosis and treatment, Encourage our neighbors and families to do the same, Support community health initiatives and volunteers.”

Adamu Sambo assured that “Malaria is preventable. Malaria is curable. No child should die from a mosquito bite. No pregnant woman should lose her life to malaria. Together, we can build a malaria-free Bauchi State.”

While hailing Bauchi State for its’ progress in combating malaria, there is a need to do more as it will not be enough to meet global targets for malaria control by simply maintaining the current rates of progress.

The EC then declares that the planned targets of BACATMA are: By the end of 2030, 100% of suspected malaria cases receive malaria diagnostic tests, 100% of confirmed cases receive treatment with appropriate and effective anti-malarial drugs, 100% citizen-coverage with Long-lasting insecticidal Nets, 100% of confirmed severe cases receive appropriate referral.

According to him, ending malaria will require unrelenting continuous political commitment and funding by governments, partners, and all stakeholders in the state.

He however stated that the administration under the leadership of His Excellency, Bala Muhammad Abdulkadir, in partnership with the World Bank as well as other development partners in the State, would continue to work together purposefully and persistently until the war against malaria is won.

“At this juncture, I wish to call on all stakeholders in the fight against Malaria to put hands on deck to ensure the scaling up of all major interventions with a view to ending the effects of malaria, thereby making the final push towards achieving the target of eliminating Malaria by 2030,” he added.

“Let us celebrate our success and rejoice over the cases of ill-health and deaths we have averted so far, through our collective efforts. Let us therefore, re-dedicated ourselves, to a more co-coordinated effort against this public health challenge facing our State and the country at large,” he added.

He then thanked the Governor for the support BACATMA is receiving and all the traditional and religious leaders not forgetting the development partners in health care services.

He stressed that with much emphasis and concern to the Malaria Consortium (MC) “Our mighty and giant partner in malaria control and elimination” with their support and intervention has remarkably reduced the burden of malaria in the state, especially among children under 5.