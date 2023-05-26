The Bauchi state Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Thursday, said that five Corps members of the 2022 Batch B Stream 1, who served in the state are to repeat their service year in full for committing various offences that breached the rules, regulations and codes of conduct of the scheme.

The disclosure was made during the collection of certificates of National Service by the Corps members to mark the end of their service year.

Yakubu said that the affected Corps members were sanctioned for various offences including abscondment and absenteeism from their various Places of Primary Assignment (PPA) during their service year.

She reiterated that the scheme has zero tolerance for truancy and other forms of infringement, therefore, it would not hesitate to punish any erring Corps member.

According to her, 10 other Corps members would have their service year extended for at least three weeks or one month for various misconducts during the service year.

She, however, called on the passing out Corps members to go straight to their respective homes and reunite with their parents and relatives, urging them not to travel at night.

The NYSC Coordinator said that “Those of you taking part in the post-camp Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) training, if you have not completed, you can carry on and complete it and for those of you that have not learned any skills, I want to advise that you start something.

“During your service year, at the end of the month, no matter how small, you knew that alert will come in. But now that the service has come to an end, if you don’t involve yourself in doing something, honestly speaking, you will be demoralised and frustrated in life.

“Don’t cause your parents pains, because, one of the worst things a parent can witness, is to see his or her child being a graduate, sleeping at home every morning and asking for what to eat, transport money to go and visit a friend and money for recharge card.

“Your parents want to see you up in the morning, going out to do something meaningful and profitable, no matter how little you will get, it is better than staying out at home doing nothing,” she stressed.

A total of 747 Corps members passed out in the state and were issued certificates of National Service preparing them for the next phase of life.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE