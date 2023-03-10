From: Ishola Michael, Bauchi

The gubernatorial candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State, Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar (rtd) has been given assurance of massive votes from generality of the students of Bauchi State origin.

The assurance was given by a students pressure group known as ‘Amalgamated Union of Bauchi State Students Union’ of the All Progressive Congress (APC) who declared support for the gubernatorial candidate and unanimously endorsed his candidacy during the Saturday, March 18 elections.

The group made their positions public at an interactive meeting with all the 20 LGA Executive members held at Double 4 Event Hall in Bauchi on Thursday.

The group through the Campaign Director of Students’ Affairs to Ambassador Sadique Baba Abubakar, Comrade Farouk Saleh Toro, disclosed that Bauchi state students have now shifted their loyalty to the Governorship candidature of Ambassador Sadique Baba Abubakar of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former President of the National Union of Bauchi State Students (NUBASS), said that the students expressed optimism that, if voted as Bauchi next Governor, the retired Chief of Air Staff will revamp the education sector as well rekindle the hope of the students.

Saleh Toro said that the gathering was aimed at endorsing the Gubernatorial candidate of the APC saying that it also deliberated on issues bordering on the plight of the Bauchi state students, especially, the lingering problem of non payment of scholarship in the State.

According to him, “The students are gathered here to endorse the candidacy of APC gubernatorial candidate, Ambassador Sadique Baba Abubakar, because of the good intention he has towards the educational development of Bauchi state.”

He lamented that, the present administration in the state does not have concern for the plight of the students due to its failure to pay scholarships, JAMB, WAEC or NECO fees for the students.

According to him, education is the backbone of every society and any society that didn’t prioritize education is bound to collapsed.

He also noted that Bauchi State has the highest number of dropouts and out-of-school children in the entire country.





Also speaking, Deputy Director in charge of Katagum zone, Jamilu Alhaji Mato said that the students decided to support the APC gubernatorial candidate because of his passion for education which has been demonstrated through various support programmes.

He said that while the present administration failed to give attention to education, Saddique Abubakar has so far given not less than 500 students various forms of scholarship thereby relieving their parents from hardship.

Another students leader, Abdulraham Shuaibu also expressed confidence that if elected as the next Governor of the state, Saddique Abubakar will do better than what is happening to the sector at present.

He advised that a state of emergency should be declared on the sector in order to revamp it saying that as it is now, there is a total collapse of the sector needing urgent attention.

In his appreciation speech, the All Progressive Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, Ambassador Sadique Baba Abubakar, thanked the Students for their foresight and courage.

Air Marshal was ably represented by his deputy, Alhaji Shehu Aliyu, who urged the students to organise themselves in order and maintain a sense of maturity during the remaining electioneering period.

He appealed to them to come out enmasse and vote for APC in all elective positions in the State, from top to bottom.

The interactive occasion saw the presence of the Student leaders across all the 20 LGA of the State as well as other top party stakeholders. NNL.