Battle of titans for Lagos East senatorial seat

As politicians begin to jostle for the vacant seat of the Lagos East Senatorial District of the Lagos State, following the death of Senator Sikiru Bayo Osinowo. BOLA BADMUS writes on the attendant issues so far.

Residents of Lagos State, especially in the Lagos East senatorial district will soon go to poll to fill the vacant seat left in the Senate by Senator Sikiru Bayo Osinowo, who died recently. The senator, who was a four-term member of the state House of Assembly from 2003, was elected into the Senate in 2019, and was, until his death, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Industry. In the last general election, the deceased, who contested on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), defeated his closest rival, Princess AbiodunOyefusi, of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Already, there are various permutations, especially on the factors that could influence the choice of voters this time round. Some believe that certain dynamics that swayed the electorate have either changed or ebbed, others contend that the public perception of the candidate and platform they represent have become most critical and germane. And the calibre of the touted names as possible replacement for Osinowo is quite intimidating, with virtually all of them having distinguished themselves at various levels of human endeavours either in the public or private life. They include season politicians, astute administrators, professionals and other distinguished individuals.

For instance, names of the immediate past governor of the state, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode; former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Honourable Adeyemi Ikuforiji; Senator Gbenga Ashafa, Osinowo’s predecessor; Chief Lanre Razak, former Commissioner for Transportation in the state; Dr Tola Kasali, a two-time commissioner in the state; and Honourable Dayo-Bush Alebiosu, another two-term former member of the lower chamber of National Assembly, who represented Kosofe Federal Constituency of the state.

It would be recalled that Late Senator Osinowo contested the party primaries with the then sitting Senator Ashafa, whom he defeated to clinch the party ticket. The deceased eventually won the general election. But before Osinowo secured the APC ticket, he equally slugged it out with a few other party buffs, including Chief Razak, a former Commissioner for Transportation and currently one of the members of Governor’s Advisory Committee (GAC) in the state.

The importance attached to the planned bye-election by the political parties is further underscored by the pedigree and calibre of the leaders of the PDP in the state being linked to the contest. These personalities include Princess Abiodun Oyefusi; her then challenger for the PDP ticket, Babatunde Adisa and Mr Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi, who contested the last governorship poll on the platform of Action Democratic Party (ADP) but has since returned to PDP.

With the return of Gbadamosi, who is also from Ikorodu area of the state as Princess Oyefusi, into PDP, pundits contend that the latter will need to work extra hard to re-secure the PDP ticket. Both aspirants have individual areas of strength, resources and different levels of network.

Similarly, the contest for the ticket of the APC, according to observers, also promises to be a keen fight as former Speaker Ikuforiji is believed to have been nursing the ambition of going to the Senate for some time. He was not favoured for the position by the party leadership then which preferred Senator Ashafa retain his seat in the Senate for a second term in 2015. Now that another opportunity has come knocking, both Ashafa and Ikuforiji could want to try their luck in the party primaries to be held when the APC would have been done with the mourning of Osinowo. Coincidentally, Chief Razak, who is also from Epe as Ikuforiji, had stepped down for Senator Osinowo in the then party primaries before the 2019 election. The former commissioner and seasoned politician, is also said to be eyeing the Senate seat again. He has a lot of experience in diverse endeavours thus his popularity within and outside the state.

On his part, former Governor Ambode is expected to leverage on his records as a seasoned bureaucrat, administrator, professional and politician. The public space is abuzz with the record as a professional and governor of the centre of excellence. He still savours enormous goodwill and support at the grassroots level.

Another personality of the APC extraction, who is said to be interested in the vacant position, is DrKasali, a two-time commissioner in the state, with astounding record of performance under Governor Bola Tinubu and who had, on two occasions, sought to become governor. Also, the name of Dayo-Alebiosu, a two-term former member of House of Representatives in Abuja, has continued to feature with his allies and friends flaunting what they regard as his enviable record of performance to recommend him for the vacant position in the Senate. Alebiosu was a former special assistant to the governor of Lagos State on Housing and he first got elected into the lower chamber of the National Assembly in 2007 with a total of 100,000 votes, more than any elected representative in Nigeria. He secured another term in 2011 and served as the pioneer chairman of the House Committee on Treaties and Agreements; and also served as the Chairman of the Sub-Committee on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The former lawmaker, who represented Kosofe Federal Constituency, also served in different committees, including the National Security, Petroleum (Upstream), Gas Resources, and Justice. Incidentally, he comes from Kosofe, the very constituency where the late Senator Osinowo hailed from. However, not a few political analysts believe that the final decision of who will finally fly the APC flag in the bye-election rests squarely with a national leader of the party, Tinubu based on party loyalty and dedication.

From all indications, it is a battle of titans. The winner of the ticket of the parties will bear the burden of stamping the authority and control of their individual parties on the turf of the senatorial zone nay the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Journalists Barred As Panel Grills Magu In Aso Rock

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, is currently being grilled by a panel set up to investigate alleged infractions against him… Read Full Story

Hushpuppi Hires Michael Jackson’s Former Lawyer To Represent Him In Court

Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi, a suspected internet fraudster and Instagram celebrity, who was arrested recently has reportedly hired a former lawyer to Michael Jackson, Mark Geragos, to represent him in court… Read Full Story

COVID-19: Trump Govt Threatens Foreign Students With Expulsion

International students who are pursuing degrees in the United States will have to leave the country or risk deportation if their universities switch to online-only courses, Immigration and Customs Enforcement… Read Full Story

PHOTOS: After Four Months, Oyo Schools Reopen Monday

After about four months, students in primary six, JSS3 and SSS3 in Oyo State resume at their various schools on Monday. As a way to curtail the spread of COVID-19 Governor Seyi Makinde had on March 21, ordered the closure of all schools in the state… Read Full Story

Military Air Strikes Destroy Dwelling Place Of Boko Haram Leaders In Borno ― DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), on Monday, said that in renewed efforts to end insurgents activities in the country, the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed the dwellings of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) leaders and neutralised some of their fighters in separate airstrikes conducted at Parisu and Bula Bello in… Read Full Story

Regional Banks To Operate From Additional Geo-Political Zone

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced that Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) with regional authorization shall henceforth be required to operate from one additional geo-political zone in the… Read Full Story

CBN’s Adjustment Of Naira Rate’ll Cause Inflation — NECA

THE Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has said the Central Bank of Nigeria’s adjustment of naira exchange rate from N360/dollar to N380/dollar at the Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) will result in inflation… Read Full Story

FG To Close Third Mainland Bridge On July 24

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola, on Monday said consultations were on for another phase of repairs to begin on the Third Mainland Bridge… Read Full Story

Youths Need Digital Skills For 21st Century Economy —Minister

The Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has said that African youths need digital skills development for the 21st-century economy… Read Full Story

Wadume: Produce Indicted Soldiers For Trial, Falana Tells AGF

MILITARY’S special court, court-martial, is not constitutionally-empowered to try offences of terrorism with which indicted soldiers in the trial of kidnap kingpin, Bala Hamisu (alias Wadume) were charged, leading lawyer, Femi Falana, said on Sunday… Read Full Story

Reps Committee Approves N6.06trn Revenue Target For FIRS In 2020

The House of Representatives’ Committee on Finance on Monday approved the 2020 budget proposal for Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) with the projected revenue accruing to the Federation… Read Full Story

‘Industrialisation Of Lekki Free Trade Zone Costing Us Our Livelihoods’

When Mrs Helen Folarin was posted to Itamarun (a fishing community in Lagos) to head the only public health centre there as a consultant, little did anyone envisage that the journey to getting the plight of residents of this beachside community known, had begun… Read Full Story

In Defence Of Senior Advocates

On July 4, 2019, the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee, LPPC, rolled out the names of thirty-eight legal practitioners deserving to be conferred with the prestigious Rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN. How some despise the Rank! Some don’t want it ever mentioned near them at al… Read Full Story