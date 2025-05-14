BAT’s Orafidiya wins 2024 Africa CIO Award

The British American Tobacco (BAT) Marketing Nigeria is one organisation that has truly embedded digital transformation in its operations, has events shown.

This deep-rooted commitment to innovation was recently recognised at the prestigious Africa CIO Awards 2024, where Adesegun Orafidiya, Head of Information and Digital Technology, BAT West and Central Africa (WCA), was honoured for excellence in leadership and impact within the tech ecosystem.

The award, presented by the Africa ICT Alliance (AfICTA), recognises outstanding technology executives across the continent who are driving digital innovation, building high-performance teams, and creating measurable business value. Orafidiya’s recognition reaffirms BAT’s position as a trailblazer, leveraging technology not only to enhance operations but also to reimagine its role in society.

“Being recognised with the Africa CIO Award is truly an honour,” said Adesegun Orafidiya. “It goes beyond personal achievement; it reflects the exceptional people, culture, and purpose that drive us at BAT WCA. I am privileged to work alongside a forward-thinking team in an organisation that empowers innovation at every level.

“At BAT, technology is more than just a tool—it is a strategic engine that drives transformation, inclusion, and impact. It’s also a great place to work—where people are invested in, talent is nurtured, and career growth is accelerated. I’m proud to be part of a company that encourages us to lead change and provides the platform to do so.”

With over two decades of experience, Orafidiya has become a key figure in BAT WCA’s digital transformation. Under his leadership, the company has introduced forward-thinking digital initiatives—from streamlining internal systems to enhancing data-driven decision-making and embedding automation and agility into operations. His approach mirrors a growing trend across African enterprises, where technology is now seen not just as support but as a strategic driver.

“Adesegun’s recognition is a proud moment for all of us,” said Buky Olukoga, Head of Human Resources and Inclusion at BAT WCA). “It affirms our commitment to building a culture where bold ideas thrive, digital innovation is championed, and every employee is empowered to shape the future.”

The Africa CIO Award comes at a time when conversations around the future of work, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation are taking centre stage. Leaders like Orafidiya are proving that African companies can set global benchmarks for technological innovation, particularly when they prioritise people, purpose, and possibility.

As the region continues its digital trajectory, industry observers suggest that more attention will turn to organisations like BAT, which are not just adapting to change but actively defining what the future should look like. And in that future, Adesegun Orafidiya has already left a lasting mark.

