THE Nigeria Comedy Awards (NCA) has released the eagerly-awaited list of nominees for the maiden edition of the awards which aim to recognise outstanding achievements in Nigeria’s comedy industry.

The full list of the nominees made available on Instagram through the handle, @NigeriaComedyAwards, include Basketmouth, Mercy Johnson, Tomama, BrodaShaggi, Real Warri Pikin, Kenny Blaq, Taaooma, Sabinus, Battle on Bukka Street and Mr Macaroni.

Others are Bovi, My Flat mates, Helen Paul, Passport, Ajebo, Success, Jude OC, Bimbo Ademoye, Yaw, Kirikiru, Powski, Solomon VI, Dada Adekola, The Johnsons, Josh2Funny, Charles Inojie, and other people and works which have made great impact in Nigeria’s comedy Industry cutting across stand-up comedy, TV series, radio, online skits, movies, actors, animation, and other areas.

The Co-Executive Producer, Nigeria Comedy Awards, Wole Adenuga, said: “As the event draws near, we are well aware of the high level of anticipation by nominees, as well as their fans across Nigeria and worldwide. We are working intensively withIndomie Noodles, Airtel, Malta Guinness, Peak Milk, Fanta, and other brands who have partnered with us to make the event a great success.

“One of the highlights of the night would be the ‘Revelation of the Year’ category which has Layi Wasabi and Soso as nominees, with the winner receiving a cash prize of N1,000,000, in addition to the plaque which other winners would be receiving.”

The event will take place on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at Eko Conference Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event is to be attended by 1,000 people, and later watched by millions across the world on wapTV (DStv 262, StarTimes 116, GOtv 129, FreeTV 751, and Play 275), with massive media support from Filmhouse Cinemas, AIT Network, Royal Roots TV, Pop Central, African Movie Channel, Rave TV, Royal Roots Cinemas, Smooth 98.1FM, Goldmyne TV, Kennis 104.1FM, Royal Roots 107.1FM, and other media organisations.

