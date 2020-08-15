Basics of NPS – Everything that You Should Know

The government of India do not run any sort of social security that can take care of the citizens once they retire. It is then when the National Pension System (NPS) came into the picture.

With an NPS scheme in place, one can easily accumulate funds and create a retirement corpus so that you do not have to worry for the golden years of your life. When it comes to retirement planning, it is different from any other financial aspects of life.

When it comes to retirement it is a time when one would not have an active source of income. Therefore, you need to have enough saving or your hard-money has been invested so that even after retirement you do not have to face any financial hassle and can easily maintain your lifestyle like before.

An Overview- National Pension System (NPS)

In the year 2004, the National Pension System was introduced specifically for the salaried individuals, which are an alternative to the EPF that is Employee Provident Fund scheme with the intent of moving from the defined advantages to the defined contribution for the retirement advantages. The NPS scheme was later extended for all individuals. Today, there has been a substantial increase in interest for NPS scheme.

Now, let us quickly get into the nitty-gritty of a National Pension System (NPS) and understand its major aspects.

First things first!

What Does NPS Mean?

In regards to a National Pension System, it is an optional retirement scheme via, which one can create a retirement corpus for the golden years of your life. An NPS scheme is managed by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). The NPS is easily accessible to all the citizens between 18 years to 65 years of age. Moreover, one can easily join and invest inthe NPS scheme at policybazaar even if one is 60 years of age.

An NPS scheme is useful for anyone who is an employer, an employee or even self-employed. The individuals who are self-employed or are hired as employees can contribute to the NPS instantly and independently. Moreover, the employer of any company or organization can offer NPS or the provident fund to its employees. Besides, the employers can move the employee benefits of the PF to the NPS if agreed mutually.

How to Open an NPS Account?

Anyone who is an Indian citizen can easily open an account within NPS. Besides, if an individual who is an NRI and retained the Indian passport may also open an NPS account.

In October 2019, the rules were amended, which allowed the overseas Indian citizen to open an NPS account. Any individual who wishes to open an NPS account should be of minimum 18 years of age on the date he intends to open the account. Earlier, the maximum age limit for entry to the NPS account was 60 years, however, now it is extended up to 65 years of age.

An individual who has been declared an insolvent and not been disagreed for the same cannot join the NPS scheme. Besides, if an individual is mentally unsound then that person cannot open an NPS account.

Anyone who is a late joiner the account will mature when the subscriber reaches the age of 70. An individual who has joined before 60 years of age, for them the account will mature on the completion of 60 years. Though, the subscriber has this advantage to extend from 60 to 70 years of age.

Is There Any Limit Upon the Contribution to an NPS Account?

Not at all like a PPF account where you can’t store more than Rs 1.50 lakh in a solitary PPF account in a year, no such limitation is pertinent if there should arise an occurrence of an NPS account. In this way, you are permitted to place in any sum in your NPS account.

It might be noticed that regardless of whether the tax laws have a few limitations on the sum up to, which you can guarantee the tax cuts for the commitment made in the NPS account, you can even now store any sum in your NPS account past the limit up to, which tax benefits are accessible.

Is There Any Possibility of Joint Holding?

The account for the NPS is only opened in a single name. Be that as it may, the standards permit you to designate a limit of three chosen people for your NPS account. The nominees can be delegated at the hour of opening the NPS account.

Since it is a judicious practise to have a chosen one for every one of your investment funds, you ought to designate the nominee for your NPS account too. The chosen one can be an adult, however, in the event of a minor being named as a nominee, you have to outfit subtleties of the guardian with the birth date of the minor. While naming more than one chosen one, you have to indicate portions of every nominee in terms of percentage. If it’s not too much trouble guarantee that offers aren’t referenced infractions and the total of the considerable number of nominees add to 100 per cent.

Wrapping it Up

There is no doubt that when it comes to planning retirement it is not an easy task. It is tricky and an individual needs to think hard and likewise assess the requirements beforehand. While there are different tools available online,this will help one to have an estimate of the corpus. Moreover, it will also be beneficial wherein an individual will have a better understanding of the expenses.

All you need to do is that simply assume the number of years most likely you will live once you retire and then multiply the same by the yearly expenses or the yearly income, which one has before the retirement phase begins.

In any case, things aren’t as basic since you additionally need to factor that is inflation, sudden costs emerging out of crises, or a wellbeing sickness that costs more than the insurance plans one have. What you can do is to choose the NPS scheme, invest in the NPS scheme and make it your centre retirement savings and supplement it with other accessible instruments to assemble a retirement corpus, which supplements your financial requirements