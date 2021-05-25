BASICS-II holds summit to create formal system in cassava subsector

The Building an Economically Sustainable and Integrated Cassava Seed System, Phase II (BASICS-II) project has organized the first cassava business summit to bring attention to the importance of creating a formal system in the cassava sector.

A key objective was to provide a platform for actors in the cassava seed sector to collaborate, share the BASICS-II model and innovations that would foster the emergence of an economically viable and sustainable formal cassava seed system.

The summit was convened by Sahel Consulting with over 92 cassava seed sector stakeholders in attendance with the theme: “The Critical Roles of Stakeholders in Promoting Access to Quality Cassava Stems.”

The virtual summit also sought to encourage private sector actors to harness the opportunities in the emerging formal seed system for cassava in Nigeria.

In his speech, Temitope Adegoroye, Partner at Sahel Consulting, highlighted the cassava seed system’s challenges, including the low yield of smallholder farmers in Nigeria despite the country accounting for approximately 20% of global cassava production. According to him, there are opportunities in the cassava seed system sub-sector to catalyze Nigeria’s agricultural transformation.

He noted that these opportunities have not been fully tapped for job creation, income generation, and food security.

Temi further stated that the need for effective collaboration amongst all cassava stakeholders to maximize the potential in the value chain gave birth to the first edition of the Cassava Seed Business Summit.

In his opening remarks, Dr Alfred Dixon, the Director, Development and Delivery at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), emphasized the significance of cassava as an engine in Africa’s socio-economic growth and development.

He stated that increasing competitiveness in the cassava value chain would ensure food security, alleviate poverty, and improve livelihoods in Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa.

Dr Joseph Onyeka, Director at National Root Crops Research Institute (NRCRI), who represented Prof. Ukpabi Joseph Ukpabi, Executive Director of NRCRI, expressed delight at the emergence of the Cassava Seed Business Summit at this crucial time. He stated that the Summit would assist in mobilizing capital and human resources to ensure timely, adequate, and profitable interventions in the cassava value chain.

Director-General of Nigeria Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC), Dr Phillip Ojo, said the Cassava Seed Business Summit was timely as it arose when Nigeria was faced with challenges that a robust cassava seed sector could address.

In his closing comments, Prof. Lateef Sanni, Project Manager of BASICS-II project, promised to promote engagement with the private sector actors in cassava seed production, stressing that the private sector was crucial for cassava transformation.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.