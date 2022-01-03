Bashir Tofa buried in Kano

THE funeral prayer for the presidential candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention in the aborted 1993 elections, Alhaji Bashir Tofa, was held at his residence at Gandun Albasa in Kano State.

It will be recalled that Tofa died in the early hours of Monday after a protracted illness.

The prayer session was led by Imam Shehu Tijjani Yan Mota at 9.20 am.

The funeral prayer was attended by the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero; Kano Central Senator, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau; former Minister of Agriculture, Alhaji Sabo Nanono; Alhaji Sule Yahya Hamma; Alhaji Aminu Dabo; Alhaji Sani Kwangila Yakasai and Barr. A.B Mahmud among others.

