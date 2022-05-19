BASEPA sets to formalize, regulate activities of waste scavengers in Bauchi 

This was disclosed by the Director-General of the Agency, Dr Ibrahim Kabir, during an interactive session with members of the Association of Carton and Waste Recycling Dealers of Nigeria (ACREDON) and the National Association of Scrap Waste Recycling Dealers of Nigeria (NASWARDON) in his office.

According to the Director-General, as an environmental protection Agency, BASEPA has the power and responsibility to regulate its activities in order to bring sanity into the business and also to safeguard the health and well being of both the operators and the general public.

Ibrahim Kabir said that following the receipt of several complaints from people on the activities of the operators within the metropolis which include environmental nuisance, Road blockages, Health hazards and the suspicious involvement of criminal elements in the business which is a threat to the security of people and their properties, the Agency must act.

Other issues discussed during the meeting are the involvement of underaged children and drug addicts, non-use of safety kits such as hand gloves and other inconveniences caused by operating in the midst of people among others.

The Director-General pledged to organize workshops for the operators on how best to carry out their business without threatening their health and that of the general public

Some of the processes considered appropriate for the successful formalisation of the business are, that operators must register with the Agency through their respective associations, relocate the operators out of the metropolis and plan workshops on health safety, among others.

Alhaji Abdullahi Sani and Rabiu Musa, the chairmen of the two associations expressed their happiness with the initiative, which they said was timely and promised to support all the processes to achieve the target objectives.

The meeting had in attendance of Directors of the Agency and Desk Officer Waste Scavenging, Director Sanitation of the Bauchi State Traders and Artisan Association and other members of the Associations as contained in a statement by Isyaka Laminu Badamasi, Special Adviser, Media to DG BASEPA.