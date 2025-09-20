BASEPA embarks on special sanitation drive to keep Bauchi clean, safe

Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA), has reiterated its commitment to a cleaner and healthier environment across the State in order to reduce the menace of dirty environmental diseases and infections.

The Agency has therefore embarked on a Special Sanitation and Evacuation Exercise carried out around the Government House and key adjoining roads in the state capital.

Director General of BASEPA, Dr Muhammad Mahmood Bosse, who actively participated in the exercise, deployed a strong team of sanitation workers and heavy-duty equipment to clear waste and debris along Yakubun Bauchi Way and Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Way.

The operation focused on removing refuse, unclogging drainage channels, and restoring the beauty of these vital routes, ensuring both residents and visitors enjoyed a safer, more welcoming environment.

During the exercise, the DG explained that the initiative reflects Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed’s vision for a clean, green, and sustainable Bauchi State.

He also noted that keeping the city clean is not merely a government duty but a shared responsibility, urging citizens, business owners, and motorists to adopt proper waste management habits and comply with sanitation rules to maintain the progress already achieved.

Mahmud Bose highlighted that regular cleaning of government zones is essential not only for beautification but also for preventing flooding, controlling pollution, and safeguarding public health.

He assured the public that similar operations will be extended to other parts of the metropolis as part of BASEPA’s ongoing campaign to make Bauchi a model of urban cleanliness and environmental discipline.

With this decisive action, BASEPA under the guidance of Muhammad Mahmood Bosse continues to prove that a clean environment is key to the state’s development and a responsibility that everyone must embrace for the benefit of future generations.

ALSO READ FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE