More than 100 students and 30 teachers from nine secondary schools across Oke-Ogun, Oyo State, have participated in the maiden Oke-Ogun Regional Press Club Conference aimed at strengthening student journalism and promoting literacy in schools.

The conference, themed ‘Redefining and Transforming the Press Clubs in Secondary Schools,’ was organised by the Press Club of Baptist Secondary Grammar School (BASEGA), Ago-Are, to provide a platform for students to develop their writing, communication and critical thinking skills.

It also sought to encourage collaboration among secondary school press clubs and equip young people with practical knowledge of journalism.

The conference was approved by the Permanent Secretary and Tutor-General of the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Saki Zone, Honourable Adekola A. Adeyemi, and the Principal of BASEGA, Mr Oyedeji O.T. It was coordinated by Mr Joseph I. Babatunde and Mr Ajayi O. Albert.

In her opening address, the BASEGA Press Club President, Oluwole Marvelous, urged school administrators to recognise the importance of press clubs beyond writing announcements for school notice boards.

She said functional press clubs could help develop students’ talents, build their confidence and provide platforms for schools to communicate their activities and achievements.

The conference featured a keynote address by storyteller, Mr Oluwaseyi Ipadeola, who commended the participating schools for their commitment to student journalism and encouraged the students to strive for excellence.

Speaking on the topic, ‘Hooking the Readers: Headlines and Inverted Pyramids, a writer, researcher and columnist, Felix Oladeji, took participants through the fundamentals of news writing, headline construction, critical thinking and the inverted pyramid structure.

He emphasised the need for compelling headlines and accurate, clear presentation of information to attract and sustain readers’ interest.

Another speaker, an educationist, Mr Popoola Akin, urged students and teachers to use press clubs as platforms for promoting learning and intellectual development across academic disciplines.

He reminded participants that “a pen is mightier than a sword”, stressing the importance of responsible writing and the influence of the written word.

Other facilitators, including Mr Oluwaseyifunmi and Corper Tomilola, conducted interactive and breakout sessions; exposing participants to practical aspects of journalism such as interviewing, news gathering, reporting and professional ethics.

Some of the students who spoke on their experiences said the sessions had improved their understanding of journalism and provided practical skills they could apply in their respective schools.

Akinsola Eniola Temitayo of Baptist High School 2, Idi-Araba, Saki, who participated in the interview breakout session, said she learnt the fundamental questions guiding effective interviews, including where, what, who and why.

She also highlighted the importance of understanding interview techniques, observing journalistic ethics and showing respect to interviewees.

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Similarly, Ola Janet of Christ Grammar School, Saki, described the conference as rewarding, saying the sessions exceeded her expectations and taught her that journalism required focus, dedication and genuine passion.

Another participant, Oke Mary of Sharon Rose Schools and College, Saki, said the conference exposed her to practical skills in news gathering, reporting and critical thinking, which she intended to apply in her school’s press club.

The BASEGA Press Club President, Marvelous, said the sessions also reinforced the importance of information verification, regular reading, research and effective story presentation.

She commended the resource persons for sharing practical knowledge, particularly on developing compelling headlines capable of attracting the attention of editors and readers.

Speaking on the establishment of the BASEGA Press Club, its coordinator, Babatunde, said he identified a gap in student journalism when he joined the school, prompting him to establish the club with Mr Ajayi.

He said the club was established to equip students with foundational journalism skills, including newscasting, article writing and press training, rather than allowing its activities to revolve around fleeting social media trends.

“Excellence is not a viral moment; it is the quiet, daily discipline of sharpening your mind and staying true to your core values,” he said.

Babatunde said the club was not intended to encourage unhealthy competition among schools but to empower teachers, develop role models and nurture critical thinkers capable of making meaningful contributions to society.

Addressing concerns that extracurricular activities could affect students’ academic performance, he disclosed that 98 per cent of BASEGA Press Club members excelled academically.

He attributed the performance to regular reviews of students’ results every term, adding that reading and writing activities within the club complemented classroom learning.

He urged participants to look beyond reporting school events and recognise their potential to influence society through responsible journalism.

The participating schools were Baptist Secondary Grammar School, Ago-Are; Ansar-Ur-Deen Society High School, Ago-Are; Muslim Secondary School, Tede; Sharon Rose Schools and College, Saki; Christ Grammar School, Saki; Gboro Muslim College, Saki; Comprehensive High School, Irawo; Baptist High School 1, Idi-Araba, Saki; and Baptist High School 2, Idi-Araba, Saki.

The conference ended with cultural presentations, networking and interactive activities, with participants expressing enthusiasm about applying the knowledge acquired to their activities in their respective schools.

The organisers said they hoped the initiative would foster sustained collaboration among secondary school press clubs and provide a foundation for the growth of student journalism across Oke-Ogun.