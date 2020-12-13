Basco-powered Fanfaro fest welcomes Tiwa, Jimmy Jatt, Ojo, Ademola to Ibadan today

The city of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital will today welcome top music acts, Tiwa Savage, DJ Jimmy Jatt and Nollywood actors, including Wale Ojo, Muyiwa Ademola, among others, to Cultural Centre, Mokola, venue of the 2020 Fanfaro Auto Fest, powered by Basco Nigeria Limited.

Organisers and sponsors of the event have upped their game to meet the yearnings of spectators who will be witnessing this year’s edition in grand style.

It was gathered that the event usually features the display of super fast cars, power bikes and races among other exhibitions and this year would not be an exception as the Cultural Centre, Mokola, will play host to the festival this year.

Spectators are said to be revving for the three-day yearly event as the big sponsor of the event, Basco Nigeria Limited has promised to beat the record it set last year and meet the expectations of the people attending the event.

Speaking to R on the expectations from the event, Basco chairman, Otunba Moses Adebayo, said the auto festival will not only be a free entertainment show, but will also boost the state’s economy, attract investors and create opportunities for the people.

The fest, led by the Chief Executive Officer of Fanfaro Oil Nigeria, Mr Adekunle Olanrewaju, is expected to bring brand visibility to all businesses involved while it will help young businesses to establish network and create opportunities.

