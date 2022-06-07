Baptist convention president decries Owo church attack

The President, Nigerian Baptist Convention, Rev Israel Akanji, has described the attack and killing of worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State as an intentional demonstration of dishonour.

According to the statement released and made available to Tribune Online, the clergyman said the incident was unacceptable and the height of the desecration in a place of worship.

He urged the both State and Federal Government to ensure the immediate arrest and prosecution of the murderers of the worshippers of St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo just as he call for better security provision for all places of worship in the country.

He said: “It was a visible case of cruel ‘sunset at dawn’ for innocent Nigerians who had gone to respond in worship and celebration of their Creator, Father, Sustainer, Provider and Saviour. It was an intentional demonstration of dishonour to the Supreme God, the Creator of mankind and the highest form of disregard for the dignity of humanity.

“It was an intentional demonstration of dishonour for the Supreme God, the Creator of mankind and the highest form of disregard for the dignity of humanity. No one was spared in the dastardly calculated evil. Men, women, young, old, children and infants were indiscriminately cut off from their lives in the carnage and made to swim in their own blood in broad daylight.

“It was another eclipse of the already dimming light on our nation. While the world is still ruminating and sobbing over the kidnap of passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna train; the mob killing of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto, both in the Northwest; the recent kidnapping (though now released after the payment of huge ransom) of the Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Archbishop Chukwuemeka Uche, in the Southeast; another disaster has struck in Owo in the Southwest, to crown the chains of spontaneous dastardly acts in our dear country.

“This carnage in Owo, which took place on a sacred day and in a sacred place is the height of the desecration of a place of worship and disdain for God. It is despicable, unacceptable, regrettable and sad. We can only look to God at such a time as this to have mercy on our land. These are negative signals indicating that there is no part of this country that is safe and that there are intentional designs to engender the collapse of our nation.

“We all must arise to ensure the discontinuation of this evil trend in our nation. This is also a negative omen and a mark of environmental unsuitability in our national preparation towards the election of 2023.

“It is our prayer that the Almighty God will comfort all the bereaved families and people of the Owo carnage and grant the city, state and the entire nation the fortitude to bear these irreparable losses.”

