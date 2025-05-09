Baptist College of Theology set to hold 55th convocation ceremony

The Baptist College of Theology, Owerri, is set to host its 55th Convocation ceremony, where degrees and diplomas will be awarded to graduating students who have excelled in various courses.

The ceremony will also feature the commissioning of a newly completed 5,000-seater ultra-modern College Auditorium, generously donated by Dr. (Mrs.) Seinye Lulu-Briggs.

Chuga in a statement issued in Owerri on Thursday by the Registrar and Chairman Board Plannings Committee, Moses O. Uvie-Odeghe, disclosed the programme of activities lined up for the 55th Convocation ceremony schedule for Saturday this week

During the convocation, according to the Rector, the significant facility will be officially named in her honour.

He said that Dr (Mrs.) Seinye Lulu-Briggs will present the 55th Convocation lecture on the topic:

“Faith, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation: The Role of Theological Education for Enterprise Development in an Emerging Economy.”

According to him, the General Secretary of the Baptist World Alliance Dr Elijah Brown will be among other distinguished fellowship awardees

The ceremony will be attended by other Baptist leaders, including Rev Elias Apetogbo, General Secretary of the All Africa Baptist Fellowship, Executive Committee members of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, Members of the Governing Board, Baptist clergy, Government officials, captains of industry, the traditional institution in Obinze/Owerri, Alumni of the institution, family and friends of the College and the graduating students.

The Registrar said that the ceremony will be rounded up with a post convocation Lunch and networking session by fellowship awardees and friends of the college.