The chairman of the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, Dr Seinye Lulu-Briggs, has again been recognised for her diligent services in the Lord’s vineyard and commitment to uplifting the marginalised in Nigeria through sustainable interventions.

Dr Lulu-Briggs was conferred with a Fellowship by the Baptist College of Theology, Obinze, Imo State, at its 54th Graduation/Fellowship Award ceremony, on Saturday, June 10, for her tireless efforts in attending to the spiritual and physical needs of people.

After receiving the fellowship, Dr Lulu-Briggs said she was deeply humbled and excited by the college’s recognition of her commitment to kingdom work, which is her life’s work.

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Moni Pulo Limited, represented by Venerable (Dr) Amaechi Okwuosa, said, “Your confidence in me is heartwarming and an acknowledgement of our modest efforts through the instruments that God is using to reach out and answer the prayers of those most in need around us: The Chapel of God International Worship Centre, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where we have Sunday and weekly services, our online Ministry- Time Out with the Lord, and the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation through which we provide healthcare, scholarships, humanitarian aid and so much more to the under-served and marginalised in our midst. More often than not, where the Foundation goes, the Chapel’s evangelists follow, bringing the Good News and keeping hope alive.”

Dr Lulu-Briggs also appreciated the faculty and staff of the Baptist College of Theology for their dedication and commitment to shaping the minds of future theologians, asking them not to relent as they will be pivotal in many young theologians’ academic journey and spiritual growth.

The honouree, who also thanked her family, friends, and loved ones for their labour of love in the service of Jesus Christ, said the Fellowship would motivate her to do more.

She said, “I am fully aware of the responsibilities that come with this honour. I recognise this as acknowledging past achievements and a call to a higher level of commitment, scholarship, and service. I accept this Fellowship with a deep sense of responsibility and a strong desire to continue making a positive impact in the field of theology.”

“I will not hold back in contributing to the vibrant community of scholars and learners at the Baptist College of Theology. I commit myself to using this Fellowship as anopportunity to serve His kingdom and make a meaningful difference in the lives of others.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the Board of Governors, Baptist College of Theology, Dr Dawari George, called for the support of Nigerians, saying it needed to upgrade its infrastructure urgently.

On the Fellowship awarded to Dr Seinye Lulu-Briggs, the Acting Rector of the College, Rev (Prof) Reuben Chuga said it was in recognition of her extraordinary humanitarian efforts and kingdom service.

He said, “Her lifelong commitment to kingdom service serves as an inspiration to us all. Her compassion, resilience, and unwavering dedication have made a significant difference in the lives of countless individuals.”





Eminent Nigerians, including the President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, Rev. Dr Israel Adelani Akanji, Commander of 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze, Brig.-Gen. Sani Sulaiman and federal lawmaker Rt. Hon. Kingsley Chinda, among others, attended the ceremony.

