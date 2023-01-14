Banky W urges FG to make NYSC optional

Nigerian singer, actor, and politician, Bankole Wellington, a.k.a. Banky W, in a television interview on Tuesday suggested that the mandatory one-year national service through the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) should be made optional for Nigerian graduates.

The singer stressed that the NYSC project has failed to reach the peak of its aim since it was established. Adding that the NYSC scheme hasn’t achieved everything it was designed for since its existence.

He said: “I don’t know if there is anybody that will disagree that NYSC probably does not achieve everything it was originally designed for today, so how do we reform it? Don’t cancel it, slet’s remove it from the constitution and make it optional, the people who do not need it will go.

He noted that making the programme optional would increase serious participation and provide a more substantial salary for those who are interested.” Now you can pay those interested more so instead of paying them N30,000 monthly which does nothing for a young person in Nigeria today. We can pay them N60 – N80, 000”.

