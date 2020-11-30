Banks provide over N738bn credit to manufacturing related activities —Emefiele

GOVERNOR of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Mr. Godwin Emsfiele has disclosed that over N738 billion has been provided as credit to manufacturing related activities by the banking sector in the last 9 months, adding that total gross credit rose byover 21 percent over the past year, from N15.5 trillion to N19.54 trillion.

Emefiele who who revealed this on Friday at the 55th Annual Bankers Dinner in Lagos said this is made possible through strengthening the Loan to Deposit ratio policy, which has equally resulted in a significant rise in loans provided by financial institutions to banking customers.

He said as part of measures to reduce the effect of Coronavirus- induced kickdown, the CBN creat of N150 billion Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) for affected households and small and medium enterprises through the NIRSAL Microfinance Bank.

Already, N149.21 billion has been disbursed to 316,869 beneficiaries. “Given the resounding success of this program and its positive impact on output growth, we have decided to double this fund to about N300 billion, so as to accommodate many more beneficiaries and boost consumer expenditure which should positively impact output growth.

“The Bank also disbursed Agri-Business/Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS) (N92.90 billion to 24,702 beneficiaries), Anchor Borrowers Program (ABP) by the sum of N164.91 billion to 954,279 beneficiaries. “Mobilization of key stakeholders in the Nigerian economy through the Coalition against COVID-19(CACOVID), which led to the provision of over N28billion in relief materials to affected households, and the set-up of 39 isolation centers across the country,” the governor stated.

The CBN also created a N100 billion intervention fund in loans to pharmaceutical companies and healthcare practitioners intending to expand and strengthen the capacity of Nigeria’s healthcare institutions.

So far 60 health care related projects are being funded to the tune of over N60 billion as a result of the intervention, according to Emefiele .

Other activities are: creation of a research fund, which is designed to support the development of vaccines in Nigeria; establishment of a N1 trillion facility in loans to boost local manufacturing and production across critical sectors; 53 major manufacturing projects, 21 agriculture related projects and 13 service projects being funded to the tune of over N360 billion from this facility.

“The impact of these measures along with the removal of restrictions on movement and resumption of international travel, led to improvement in key indicators of the economy, as several economic activities returned to positive growth.

“A sectoral assessment of economic activities in the third quarter indicates that the economy witnessed positive growth in key sectors such as Information and Communications Technology, Agriculture among others.

