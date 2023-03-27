Michael Ovat

Following the disbursement of more cash to Commercial banks across the country by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), banks in Anambra State, are paying between N10,000 to N40,000 to their various customers.

Our correspondent, who monitors the situation in Awka, Onitsha, and Nnewi, gathered that the people are now happy as they can now withdraw more money for their daily needs.

A bank customer at GTbank, Eke-Awka branch, Mr. Kennith Uzoma, who spoke to our correspondent, said the bank is given a limited amount of N10,000 to customers with other banks at the ATM post while GTbank customers got a maximum of N40,000.

Nigerian Tribune that the same operation apply in Zenith and UBA banks, respectively.

But at Union and Unity banks, their maximum withdrawal is N10,000 for those banking with them N5,000 is for customers with other banks.

It was gathered that as a result of the cash flow at the moment, POS operators in the state have started lamenting poor patronage.