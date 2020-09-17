Banks in Nigeria are intensifying financial madness in Kenya

Nigerian bank system is facing a major challenge. After the reforms carried out by the Nigerian government the leading banks of the country and especially, Logos are experiencing a crisis that pushed them to try and seek solutions for achieving financial stability. This is why Nigerian banks decided to expand their business borders in Africa. Particularly, they are interested in connecting with other countries of Africa which also have a number of economical issues. Following the affairs, Nigeria settled on a plan to advance its market in Kenya which is completely ready for new connections.

In order to raise its income and make a step in enlarging its borders, Nigeria made a few deals with Kenyan banks. They conducted transactions and decided to buy several banks from the country aiming to get into their financial market. In particular, they bought Transnational Bank Ltd., which was an important step for expanding their borders and spreading their policies in Africa.

Despite the problems in the economy, the country has reached relative political stability which is why they came up with the idea not to waste any more time and take even bigger steps which will lead them to success. Obviously, right now the country is in the process of outperforming any other African economy and it has perfectly managed to grab a larger piece of the pie.

Nigeria targets new countries

Forex trading is often considered as a starting point of financial profit. One African country which trades forex successfully is definitely Senegal. It is a well-known fact that the banking system in Senegal has great power and influence on its financial system. People in Senegal are trying hard to balance their economy and contribute to the help of the financial sector. The number of local FX traders in the country is rising daily and the existing regulations in Senegal make them seem dependable and attractive for international brokers. It is precisely for this reason that Nigerian traders arranged to find forex brokers in Senegal as fast as possible.

Nigeria’s ambitions for a continent-wide business empire started with smaller countries in regions like Senegal which helped them reach relatable stability. After establishing itself well enough, the Nigerian FX industry quickly started targeting new countries. They considered several poor neighborhoods in Africa but thinking much about the decision didn’t turn out to be necessary as Senegal was a great option for them among the available ones. Senegal was chief among the African countries as they could easily find similar clientele as in Nigeria. Now every time somebody tries to find forex brokers in Senegal, they are left with Nigerian or South African brands rather than local ones.

Financial changes in Nigeria

After targeting Senegal and its developing nature of forex trading, Nigeria’s intentions to become the one in Africa are getting more and more serious. The country plans to introduce new reforms in the finance sector. For example, one of the unexpected moves that the government decided was to replace a cash-based economy with a completely new, digital one in a response to the challenges of today’s world. The Guardian reports that The Central Bank of Nigeria approves the decision considering the digital economy as a priority because digital connectivity will probably have a transformational impact on the country’s economy. As it seems, the main target for the country’s investments will be the technology which is important for boosting financial inclusion and satisfying their customers’ needs.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

MONDAY LINES: Nigeria’s Cattle Routes

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, a few days ago, declared that Nigeria was becoming a failed state. He said the nation’s hitherto healing fault lines had been reopened by Buhari’s Fulani-first regime. Victims of the ongoing tragic experiences applauded Obasanjo. They said he spoke their pains and gave voice to the tears…

Now Is The Time To Invest In Your Leaders

How well are your leaders doing during the Covid-19 pandemic? Are they leaning in or retreating? Are your teams following them or rebuking them for implementing necessary….

LEADERSHIP & MANAGEMENT: Beating The Peter Principle’s Bug

One of the world’s most respected management experts, Dr. Laurence J. Peter, posits that, “In a hierarchy every employee tends to rise to his level of incompetence.” This statement is now known as the Peter Principle. The thrust of the principle is that in an organisation, employees will eventually get to their highest level of…

VERITATEM: Notes From The Underground

YOU never know the value of freedom until you’ve lost it. The hard-won freedoms that our fathers bravely fought for are being systematically eroded in our country today. Evil swaggers across the land like the proud harlot of Babylon…

Edo 2020: The Politics Of Majority Speaker

SUYI AYODELE, South-South Bureau Chief, writes on the seeming mist surrounding the September 19 governorship election in Edo State against the backdrop of violence that has characterised campaigns by the political parties and their candidates…

Fuel Pump Price Increase: Two Sides Of Rusty Coin

Recently, the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) announced a new price band for the month of September for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, which spiked the pump price to N162 per litre. JUSTICE NWAFOR takes a look at the two sides of the increment debate…

EDITORIAL: The Increase In Fuel Price

ON Wednesday September 2, the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) announced a new ex-depot price of N151.56 for premium motor spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol. This is an increase of 14 per cent from the previous N138 price. Ex-depot price is the price marketers buy products from depot owners…

Subscribe To Our E-Copies By Clicking Here