Banks’ deposits with CBN drop 87 percent as Uwaleke sees shift to lending, investments

DEPOSITS by Nigerian banks with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) through its Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) fell by 87 percent to N1.22 trillion in October 2026 from N9.4 trillion recorded in September, signalling a possible shift of surplus funds into lending and other investment opportunities.

The President of the Capital Market Academics of Nigeria, Professor Uche Uwaleke, said the decline could indicate that banks were deploying more funds into government securities, private-sector credit and other financial market activities rather than keeping excess liquidity with the apex bank.

Uwaleke, who spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, said the development suggested that banks had significantly less surplus liquidity available for placement with the CBN in October.

He, however, cautioned that the decline should not automatically be interpreted as evidence of improved financial intermediation without corresponding data showing increased lending to productive sectors of the economy.

CBN financial data also showed that banks’ borrowing from the apex bank through its Standing Lending Facility (SLF) declined by 98 percent to N15 billion in October from N920 billion in September.

According to Uwaleke, the reduction in SDF deposits could have been driven by several factors, including increased liquidity absorption through the CBN’s monetary policy operations, changes in government cash flows and stronger demand for credit.

He also identified adjustments in banks’ liquidity management strategies and prevailing monetary policy conditions as possible contributors to the development.

The financial expert described the decline as potentially positive, noting that it could reflect more efficient liquidity management and reduced dependence on the CBN’s standing facilities.

However, he stressed that the critical issue was whether the funds previously held with the apex bank were being channelled into productive economic activities.

“What matters is whether banks are channelling more funds into productive sectors, supporting businesses, creating jobs and expanding credit to the private sector,” he said.

He added that the economic significance of the development would depend on its impact on business activities, investment and economic growth.

On the sharp decline in banks’ borrowing through the SLF, Uwaleke said it was also an encouraging development because it suggested that lenders had less need to approach the CBN for emergency or overnight liquidity support.

He explained that the reduction could reflect improved liquidity management, better distribution of funds across the banking system and reduced funding pressures on financial institutions.

The two developments indicate a significant moderation in banks’ use of the CBN’s standing facilities between September and October.

The SDF allows banks to deposit excess funds with the CBN and earn interest, while the SLF provides short-term liquidity to financial institutions facing funding shortages.

A sustained reduction in SDF placements could support financial intermediation if banks redirect the funds towards lending to businesses and households. However, whether this translates into lower borrowing costs and increased credit to the real sector will depend on banks’ risk appetite, lending conditions and prevailing interest rates.