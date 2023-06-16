41 years old branch manager in one of the leading Micro-Financev Banks in Oyo state, identified as Sola Ogungbe, has reportedly committed suicide over unpaid loan facilities.

It was gathered some of the customers at his branch in the Oke-Ogun area have defaulted in paying back loans as granted by the financial institution.

This development, as reliably informed, might not be unconnected with his decision to terminate his life at a dagger point.

The deceased, according to one of the officials of the bank who preferred anonymity, had not been frequent in the office in recent times.

Disturbed by his absence, a call was put through to his wife on Wednesday to find out why he has been staying off his duty post, but she could not give a definite.

She, however, told the concerned staff that she would find out when she reaches home but was shocked to meet her husband’s lifeless body on the floor of their bedroom.

A close friend of the deceased who pleaded anonymity said the deceased made mistake by taking his life as he was supposed to have discussed his problem with his friends.

He said, “The issue of suicide is becoming alarming, Sola made a great mistake by taking his own life because of debt, if he had shared this issue with his friends, maybe somebody would have come to his aid.

”Everyone is going through one thing or the other, but our survival is anchored upon communal living and friendship, tell people about your issues, you don’t even know who can help you.”

The body of the deceased has been taken to his hometown in Omuaran, Kwara state.