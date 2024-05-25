President, Nigerian Academy of Letters (NAL), Professor Sola Akinrinade has lauded the late Banjo as a devoted public intellectual who used his platform to advocate for social justice, human rights, and cultural preservation.

In a statement, Akinrinade remarked that Banjo’s impact extended far beyond Nigeria and Africa.

Despite his many achievements, Akinrinade noted that Banjo remained humble, kind, generous and a father figure to many.

He said: “His departure leaves a profound void in the academic and literary communities. A trailblazer in every sense, Professor Banjo was a pioneer in the field of scholarly study of African literature, dedicating his life to the study, promotion, and celebration of African culture and literature.

“His remarkable journey took him from the University of Leeds, where he earned his undergraduate degree, to the University of Ibadan where he obtained his Ph.D. Professor Banjo’s scholarly contributions were immense. He authored numerous books, articles, and essays on African literature, culture, and history.

“His groundbreaking work on the African novel, particularly his book “The Nigerian Novel: A Study in the Development of the Novel in Nigeria,” remains a seminal work in the field. He was also a prolific writer of short stories, poetry, and plays, showcasing his versatility and creative genius. He was a beloved teacher, mentor, and inspiration to countless students, many of whom have gone on to become prominent scholars and writers in their own right.

“Throughout his illustrious career, Professor Banjo held various academic positions including serving as Head of the Department of English, Dean of the Faculty of Arts, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, 1981-83 and Vice-Chancellor, of the University of Ibadan, 1983-1991, initially in an acting capacity. He was Chairman of the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities, 1989-1990. He was a Fellow of the Nigerian English Studies Association, Chairman of Sigma Foundation, and member of the Board of Trustees of Igbobi College Old Boys Association. In addition to serving as the second President of the Nigerian Academy of Letters, 2000-2002, he was a Member of the Board of Trustees of the Academy until his passing. He also served as the Chairman of the Board of the National Universities Commission, 2018-2023.

“Beyond the academy, Professor Banjo was a devoted public intellectual, using his platform to advocate for social justice, human rights, and cultural preservation. His impact extended far beyond Nigeria and Africa. He was a global citizen, collaborating with scholars and writers from around the world. His work has been translated into multiple languages, and he has received numerous awards and honors for his contributions to literature, education and humanity.

“He was a Justice of Peace, JP (Oyo State, 1984), Commander of the Order of the Niger, OON (2001), D.Litt. (Hon. Causa, University of Port Harcourt, 2005), and Nigeria National Order of Merit, NNOM (2009).

“Despite his many achievements, Professor Banjo remained humble, kind, and generous. He was a mentor, a friend, and a father figure to many.

As we prepare to bid farewell to this remarkable pillar of the Nigerian Academy of Letters, plans to celebrate his 90th birthday will continue, although now with modifications. Further announcements in relation to the funeral activities would be made when received from the family.

“May his kind and gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

Full Story: Lagos-Calabar Highway EIA will be published in next three months — FG