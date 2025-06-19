Banigo, Salako, and others seek patient-centred healthcare systems in Africa

MINISTER of State for Health and Social Welfare Dr Iziaq Adekunle Salako, Senator Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo, Chairman of the 10th Senate Committee on Health and Vice Chair on Women Affairs, and Commissioner for Health, Lagos State, Professor Akin Abayomi, have reiterated the importance of platforms to drive impact-orientated dialogue and investment opportunities essential to transforming Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

They noted the critical role of public-private integration in building a sustainable healthcare system for all Nigerians through platforms like the WHX Lagos and WHX Labs Lagos, the region’s most influential hub for healthcare investment, diagnostics, and policy advancement.

The speakers remarked in separate speeches at the 2025 exhibition and conference of WHX Lagos and WHX Labs Lagos with stakeholders across healthcare delivery, diagnostics, digital health, policy, and investment in attendance in Lagos.

She commended WHX for providing a platform that drives impact-orientated dialogue and investment opportunities essential to transforming the healthcare sector.

The Honourable Commissioner for Health, Lagos State, Professor Akin Abayomi, said the exhibition and conference afforded the opportunity to see health technology and solutions that can be adopted at all levels, including the grassroots level.

He stated: “I commend the Informa Markets team for their unwavering commitment to this exhibition, which has become an invaluable part of Lagos State’s health calendar.

“This kind of collaboration between government and the private sector, showcased so strongly here at WHX, is exactly what we need to build an efficient, inclusive and forward-looking health system for all citizens of the country.”

Tom Coleman, Senior Exhibition Director at Informa Markets, in a remark, stated that the 12th edition of WHX marks a major milestone in our journey of shaping the healthcare narrative in Nigeria and across West Africa.

According to him, “What began over a decade ago as Medic West Africa and Medlab West Africa has now evolved into WHX Lagos and WHX Labs Lagos, a unified, future-facing platform that bridges healthcare delivery, diagnostics, policy, and investment under one roof.

“This year, with over 500 exhibitors and a dynamic mix of global and regional voices, the exhibition floor itself became a powerful engine of innovation, showcasing solutions that will define the next chapter of healthcare across the continent.

“We are incredibly proud to continue supporting the healthcare ecosystem through meaningful connections, knowledge exchange, and tangible business outcomes.”

The exhibition featured the latest innovations from leading manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies, and healthcare service providers, including Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Roche, Uni-Medical, Crown Healthcare, and Dedalus, among others.

Numerous partnerships and business deals were initiated on-site, underscoring the role of WHX as a powerful commercial platform. Attendees also benefited from curated networking events designed to spark collaboration and drive long-term partnerships that will shape the future of healthcare in West Africa.