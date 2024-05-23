The House of Representatives on Thursday unveiled plans to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the clash at Banex Plaza, Abuja, and called on the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and the Nigerian Army to re-open the plaza for the resumption of business activities.

The resolution was passed following the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Hon. Whingan Oluwaseun, who solicited the House’s intervention.

Recall that two soldiers were reportedly beaten up on Saturday, May 18, 2024, by some yet-to-be-identified traders at the plaza, prompting the Nigerian Army to shut down the facility in protest against the ill-treatment of its personnel.

The Nigerian Army swiftly deployed its men to guard the place, thus paralyzing business activities in the area.

In his lead debate, Hon. Oluwaseun called for the use of modern technology, such as surveillance and closed-circuit television, to identify and apprehend those responsible for the recent attack on Army personnel at the plaza.

He said: “There is a growing concern about the excessive dependence on conventional, heavy-handed approaches in civil matters, leading to avoidable disruptions.

“The House expresses concerns regarding the improper deployment of military personnel in civilian affairs, diverting their focus from their core responsibility of national defense.

“The House highlights the Okuama crisis in Delta State, where 17 soldiers were reportedly killed during a peacekeeping mission, resulting in substantial military retaliation and extensive damage.

“This underscores the inefficacy of current rules of engagement and emphasizes the necessity for a reassessment of military intervention in civil matters.”

The House further directed the joint Committees on Army, National Security and Intelligence, Defence, and Police Affairs to investigate the closure of the plaza with a view to establishing the military’s role in the incident.