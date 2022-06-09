Bandits threaten to kidnap parties’ candidates, Taraba council boss alleges

The chairman of Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State, Hon. Musa Abdullahi Chul, on Thursday, alleged that bandits operating around the area are threatening to kidnap political parties’ candidates during the electioneering campaign.

Abdullahi who made the allegation while interacting with newsmen in Jalingo said, the bandit have claimed that the idea is to make more money since kidnapping poor people was not paying well.

The council chairman noted that already, parts of his Local Government are now tagged as “no go areas”, considering the operations of bandits in the areas.





While lamenting the activities of the criminals whom he said has created fear in the minds of the farmers, decried the impending hunger on the people if the situation is not immediately handled.

“The bandits operating in my local government are now threatening to kidnap political parties’ candidates during campaigns to make more money.

“They said their business is not growing by kidnapping poor people so, they are waiting for political parties’ campaign to commence so that they would kidnap candidates whom their associates would pay big.

“They have sacked some of our village people from their villages and there is fear everywhere for farmers to go to their farm.

“Last week, the District Head of Gunduma Ward was kidnapped alongside four other persons. Though, two of the victims have regained freedom after efforts by the leadership of the council in collaboration with security operatives. The three others are still in captivity and no reasonable information has been given about them by their abductors.

“I want the government to redouble her efforts to chase these criminals away to avoid the danger of the impending hunger and free political campaign for the 2023 election” The council chairman lamented.