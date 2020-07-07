Bandits surrender 150 AK-47 rifles to Zamfara State government

Bandits surrendered 150 AK-47 rifles to Zamfara State government as Governor Bello Matawalle said he will soon set up a committee on disarmament.

A statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Zailani Bappa on Tuesday, said the move would aid the successes of the peace accord being pursued by his administration.

According to the statement, the governor made the assertion while inspecting 25 AK-47 rifles surrendered by bandits who had repented in the last three days.

The statement maintained that with this development, the total number of arms surrendered by the bandits is now 150.

He told visiting Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai that contrary to the insinuation in several quarters that his peace accord has failed, the governor said it was gaining more impetus with the carrot and stick approach now adopted by the state government.

“Our fight against banditry is now adopting the carrot and stick approach where those who agree to talk peace with us are spared to live a normal life, while those who refuse or renege will face you,” Matawalle told the Chief of Army Staff.

“The establishment of a disarmament committee comprising of all the segments of the country’s security operatives will aid our work. Even those who refused to disarm will be left with no option when you finally push them to the wall or they perish,” Matawalle observed.

General Buratai was in Zamfara State on a working tour and to celebrate this year’s Army Day.

