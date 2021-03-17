Bandits strike again, kill 3 military officers, 5 villagers in Zamfara

Armed bandits again have stormed Kabasa village in Zamfara State, killed three military officers, 5 innocent people, set ablaze operational vehicle in the state.

A closed source told Tribune Online on Wednesday that the armed bandits stormed Kabasa Village under Magami District of Gusau Local Government around 4:30 am on Tuesday killed 5 villagers.

The Bandits also ambushed military operating in the area and killed army Major attached to Exercise Sahel Sanity Operation in Magami, Dankurmi and Dansadau areas alongside his two Officers, burnt their operational vehicle on the spot.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued by the Zamfara State Commissioner of Information Ibrahim Magaji Dosara said the state government under the leadership of Governor Bello Muhammed Matawallen Maradun received with shock this morning, the report of an attack by some recalcitrant bandits who unleashed mayhem on innocent people in Kabasa village of Magami district in Gusau local government of the state.

“The Governor is saddened and disturbed by this sad event and strongly condemned it which led to the loss of lives in the village.”

The Governor has also extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and prayed Allah Subhanahu Wataala to grant the souls of the departed, eternal rest.

“The government has already directed security agencies in the state to carry out a full investigation into the incident and report back for action.”

Also, the standing committee for the assessment of damages constituted by the state government has been instructed to visit the community to assess the level of damages on the community.

“People of the affected community in particular and the state, in general, were advised to remain law-abiding and go about their normal businesses, may Allah continue to guide and assist the people of Zamfara state in overcoming this terrible menace.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Bandits strike again Bandits strike again

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories…Bandits strike again Bandits strike again