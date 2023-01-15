Bandits storm Katsina church, kidnapped 25 worshippers

Hundreds of bandits on motorcycles stormed the New Life For All Church in the Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State and kidnapped over 25 worshippers on Sunday.

It was gathered that the terrorists invaded the church at Dan-Tsauni Gidan Haruna Community around 10am on Sunday during the church service.

Shedding more light on the attack, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Aminu Bello Masari on Christian Affairs, Rev. Ishaya Jurau, said, “the Bandits attacked New Life for All Church in Jan-Tsauni, Gidan Haruna in Kankara local government of Katsina State today (Sunday) around 10 am.

“They abducted 25 worshippers and left the church pastor with injuries while they were conducting service this morning.

“The security are currently on top of the situation. They are working tirelessly to rescue the victims unhurt. We appreciate the efforts of the security.”

Recall, on the 11th December, 2022, bandits had kidnapped over 300 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, in Katsina State.

However, reacting to the development, the police image maker of the state command, SP Gambo Isa said only five people were kidnapped.

In a statement issued by to newsmen on Sunday he said, “around 15/01/2023 at about 0700hrs, a distress call was received that terrorists in their numbers, shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles, invaded Dantsauni village, Kankara LGA of Katsina State.

According to the statement, “the bandits shot one Pastor Haruna on his hand and kidnap five (5) women who were preparing to go to the church for Sunday service.





“The kidnapped victims are (1) Rabi Isyaku, F, aged 15yrs, (2) Rabi Saidu, F, aged 36yrs, (3) Rabi Babba, F, aged 49yrs, (4) Saratu Hadi, aged 27yrs, and (5) Nusaiba Shuaibu, aged 13yrs, all of Maitsauni village, Kankara LGA of Katsina state.

“Dpo Kankara led a team of Police men to the village but before his arrival the terrorists had already escaped with the victims.

“The injured Pastor was evacuated to General Hospital, Kankara for treatment. Efforts is on with a view of arresting the hoodlums, please.