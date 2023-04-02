Adelowo Oladipo – Minna

No fewer than eight communities in Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State have been run down and taken over by armed men suspected to be bandits, killing and abducting several numbers of locals in the communities.

Executive Chairman of the local government, Hon. Umar Jibrin Igede raised the alarm in an interview with Journalists in Minna the state capital over the weekend adding that already, seven of the communities in the local government have been deserted as a result of incessant attacks from the bandits.

Hon Jibrin Igede stated further that armed men in the last two weeks have unleashed terror on Kulho, Sahon Rami, and Tashan Hajiya among other communities.

According to the Council Chairman, most of the villagers in the affected communities have deserted their homes to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Kontagora LGA and other places for their safety, just as he called on the government and other relevant security agencies to come to their aid.

He added that a total of 26 persons have so far been abducted from the affected communities, while seven others were killed by the notorious armed bandits in their renewed onslaught against the residents of the local government in the last five days.

The ongoing attacks on his people, according to the council chairman, is posing a serious security threat to the villagers as “the attacks of these armed bandits in Mashegu is becoming unbearable and we need serious assistance from the relevant security agencies to come to our rescue.”

NIGERIA TRIBUNE further gathered that criminal activities of armed bandits in some parts of Niger state has become worrisome, as at early hours of Friday, March 31, 2023, heavily armed criminal bandits wrecked serious havoc on some communities in Munya local government area, killing no fewer than about six persons and abducted 14 others mostly women.

It was further learnt that also, same armed bandits laid ambush on a joint team of Vigilante group and other security agencies and engaged the security men in gun duel, killing two vigilante corps while several other bandits escaped to the forest with bullet wounds.

However, concerted efforts by our reporter to speak to the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in Niger State, Mr Emmanuel Umar was unsuccessful while he didn’t respond to the text message sent to him on Sunday as of the time of filing this report.

Also, the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), Niger State Police Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun could also not be reached for his comments as several calls made to his phone were not answered.