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Bandits release two Kebbi influencers after N3m ransom payment

AYODELE AJOGE
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Suspected bandits have released two social media influencers in Yauri Local Government Area of Kebbi State, Dahiru Kasimu, popularly known as Dankambari, and a political singer in the area, Ibrahim Saidu, after their abductors reportedly received a ransom of N3 million.

Their release was disclosed by Kasimu in a telephone interview with newsmen on Monday evening.

He said they were abducted while travelling to Abuja at Tudun Fulani, along Kontagora Road, and regained their freedom on Tuesday, 27 October, after paying their kidnappers N3 million.

Dankambari expressed happiness over their release and thanked everyone in the Yauri Emirate who offered prayers for their safe return.

He advised passengers to avoid travelling at night because of the risks involved.

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