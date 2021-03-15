Bandits on motorcycle abduct primary school pupils, teachers in Kaduna

Bandits on motorcycles have stormed a primary school in Birnin Gwari in Kaduna State and abducted some pupils and teachers.

Eyewitness said the bandits came to the school around 9:00 a.m. on Monday when the pupils were arriving the school.

According to source, the gunmen came on about 12 motorcycles and abducted three teachers and some pupils.

“I have been told that three teachers and some pupils have been abducted but we are trying to ascertain the true situation.

“Right now, our vigilante boys and other volunteers have gone after the bandits,” the eyewitness said.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State government has said lt is receiving security reports of the kidnap of the pupils and teachers.

This was contained by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Monday.

“The Kaduna State Government is currently obtaining details on the actual number of pupils and teachers reported to have been kidnapped and will issue a statement as soon as possible,” he said.

