Bandits leader Turji releases 52 victims in Zamfara, to embrace peace

A notorious bandit and one of the most wanted bandit kingpins, Bello Turji, has reportedly released 52 kidnapped victims.

The release of the victims might not be unconnected with the recent onslaught carried out in Zamfara and Sokoto forests which resulted in the death of the two notorious bandits and scores of other bandits.

A source in Shinkafi town who gave his name as Abdullahi Shinkaf revealed that Turji was willing to lay down arms and be a peaceful citizen.

“For the past three weeks, we have been living in peace; no attacks from the bandits,” he stressed.

Locals in Shinkafi town also confirmed that the 52 victims who regained freedom on Monday had been in a den under the control of Turji for long.

It was gathered that the latest development was made possible as a result of the dialogue that took place between the kingpin and local authorities in Zamfara State.

“Turji is the mastermind of killings and kidnappings in Shinkafi, Sabon Birni, Isah in Zamfara and Sokoto States. He wrote to Shinkafi Emirate Council last year that he was ready to embrace peace and stop banditry.

“The 52 men and women are currently being moved from the forest to an agreed spot where they will be taken to Shinkafi town.

“Busses were prepared for the journey to Maberiya, 5km east of Shinkafi town to convey them,” a local said.

As of the time of filing the report, the police state command is yet to issue a statement regarding the peace development.

Recall, the Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, said at the weekend that with the current onslaught going on in Sokoto and Zamfara forests, the end of Bello Turji is very near.

