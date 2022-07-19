Bandits leader turbaned in Zamfara still on our watchlist ― Katsina Police

Katsina Police Command has said the bandits’ leader, Ado Aleiro who was turbaned in Zamfara as Fulani Chief, is still on the command watchlist.

The command spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah, disclosed this to newsmen in Katsina while reacting to the chieftaincy title recently conferred on Aleiro in Zamfara State.

Alhaji Aliyu Marafa, the Emir of Yandoton-Daji, one of the newly created emirates in Zamfara turbaned Aleiro as Sarkin Fulanin-Daji with the aim of forestalling the attacks by the armed groups in his domain.

While commenting on the development, SP Isah explained that the command had declared Aleiro wanted for crimes such as culpable homicide, terrorism, armed robbery, and kidnapping in Katsina.

According to him, Aleiro is also wanted for the killing of over 100 residents of Kadisau village in Faskari Local Government Area of the state.

In the month of June, the Katsina State Police Command declared 47-year-old Aleiro who hailed from Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State wanted and placed a reward of N5 million bounty on him.

Aleiro is accused to be a notorious leader of groups of bandits terrorising communities in Katsina and neighbouring Zamfara State.

In the recent attack in June, before being declared wanted by the police, Aleiro allegedly led a group of bandits to attack Kadisau village in Faskari LG area of Katsina State.

His men, numbering over 200 who were armed with sophisticated weapons, invaded the village on motorbikes. At least 20 villagers were reportedly killed with many others left injured during the attack, while part of the village was set on fire.