Bandits killed over hundred in two days ― Benue LG chairman

Chairman of Katsina-Ala local government area of Benue State, Alfred Atera, has revealed that bandits killed over a hundred people in the state between Saturday and Sunday.

The attack which is the latest in the series of attacks in the state affected four council wards – Yoyo, Utang, Mbatyu/mberev and Mbayongo – in the local government.

He said: “Four council wards are under attack by the Fulanis. They are Yoyo, Utange, Mbatuambere and Mbayongo. More than 100 people at different places have been killed since the attack on Saturday.”

The chairman alleged that the herders were operating in conjunction with loyalists of the late warlord, late Terwase Akwaza alias Gana.

“The Gana’s remnants are conniving with them (suspected herdsmen) to cause havoc and unrest in our area.

“They (bandits and herders) are killing, dropping the corpses and moving on. Some people were able to claim the corpses for burial.”

Atera added “the attackers have developed a strategy; they are not attacking one place. If they attack in Kwando now, the next thing you hear is they are attacking Yoyo and at the same time they were attacking Utange.

“So the military are just moving here and there because if they got information of the people attacking a place before they get there, the attackers have finished and moved to another point. That is the situation in Katsina-Ala,” he said.

The chairman said that he had intimated security operatives about the massive killing in the council.

“The authorities are aware of all these things. As I am speaking to you now, I am in my office in Katsina-Ala and the traditional rulers are here with me to see what we can do at our own level,” he added.

Some natives who spoke to our correspondent on the phone said that the crisis was still ongoing as at the time of filing this report.

“Those of us who were able to flee our communities are hidden in the bush,” one of the natives who pleaded anonymity said.

However, the force Commander of Operations Whirl Stroke, Brig. Gen. Clement Akpere, described the report as unfounded.

When informed that the Katsina-Ala chairman had earlier confirmed the number of casualties, General Akpere, asked our correspondent to call the council chairman again.

“Just call him (the chairman) now, I just spoke with the chairman, the narratives are not true,” Akpere said.

When contacted over the phone, the State Police spokesperson, DSP Catherine Anene said that she was yet to receive the report.

