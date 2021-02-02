Bandits killed five persons, burnt houses, shops in Sokoto village ― Police

Sokoto State police command has confirmed the killing of five persons by unknown gunmen suspected to be armed bandits in Adamawa village of Sabon Birni local government area of Sokoto State.

The command Public Relations Officer (PRO), ASP Muhammad Abubakar Sadiq, confirmed this to our correspondent in a telephone chat.

According to him, over one hundred suspected armed bandits on motorcycles invaded the village, killed five persons, burnt down six shops and eleven houses, adding that not less than five other persons sustained gunshot injuries.

He also confirmed that the bandits also attacked Samaye village and rustled livestock while stealing other valuables belonging to the villagers

The command’s spokesman said the attack took place around twelve midnight on January 31, 2021, and lasted for about two hours.

He said the police in the area reacted swiftly as soon as the report got to them but were unable to make any arrest.

He said an investigation is ongoing while calling on residents to be calm and allow the security agents to carry out their duty.

In a related development, a former Sokoto State House of Assembly Member, Honourable Abdulwahab Yahaya Goronyo, was also reportedly attacked by suspected kidnappers.

A source who spoke with our correspondent disclosed that Goronyo was shot in the leg.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.