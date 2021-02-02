Bandits killed five persons, burnt houses, shops in Sokoto village ― Police

Metro
By Olakunle Maruf - Sokoto
Police escort, bayelsa, crime rate,, kano phone snatchers, Three Delta MOPOLs, Plateau kidnappers, onitsha police, Katsina forest bandits, Bandits killed five persons

Sokoto State police command has confirmed the killing of five persons by unknown gunmen suspected to be armed bandits in Adamawa village of Sabon Birni local government area of Sokoto State.

The command Public Relations Officer (PRO), ASP Muhammad Abubakar Sadiq, confirmed this to our correspondent in a telephone chat.

According to him, over one hundred suspected armed bandits on motorcycles invaded the village, killed five persons, burnt down six shops and eleven houses, adding that not less than five other persons sustained gunshot injuries.

He also confirmed that the bandits also attacked Samaye village and rustled livestock while stealing other valuables belonging to the villagers

The command’s spokesman said the attack took place around twelve midnight on January 31, 2021, and lasted for about two hours.

He said the police in the area reacted swiftly as soon as the report got to them but were unable to make any arrest.

He said an investigation is ongoing while calling on residents to be calm and allow the security agents to carry out their duty.

In a related development, a former Sokoto State House of Assembly Member, Honourable Abdulwahab Yahaya Goronyo, was also reportedly attacked by suspected kidnappers.

A source who spoke with our correspondent disclosed that Goronyo was shot in the leg.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Metro

One dead, seven injured as customs, smugglers clash in Abeokuta

Metro

Court strikes out case challenging ownership of Ile Arugbo

Metro

Court awards N5m damages against Police, IGP for brutalising woman

Metro

Bandits kill 21, kidnap 40 in Niger communities

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More