Bandits killed five herders in Plateau, 19 others missing ― MACBAN

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) Plateau chapter has declared that five of its members were killed and 19 others missing during an attack by bandits from neighbouring Bauchi State.

State Chairman of MACBAN, Mallam Mohammad Nura Abdullahi, who disclosed to the Nigerian Tribune said the bandits from the neighbouring state attacked the herders in the Mangu local government area of Plateau State while attending to their cows on Tuesday.

He stated that five were killed instantly and 19 others were declared missing after the attack, adding others escaped into the bush leaving their cows behind.

Meanwhile, the chapters of MACBAN in Plateau and Bauchi States at the end of their meeting in Bauchi State on Thursday condemned the extra-judicial killings of herders in both states.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

According to the statement made available to the Nigerian Tribune in Jos and signed by the two chairmen of MACBAN, Sadik Ibrahim of Bauchi State and his counterpart, Abdullahi of Plateau State, they expressed sadness by the continuous and unwarranted attacks on members of the Fulani community by sponsored terrorists from Bauchi State.

They pointed out that the barbaric acts by the criminal gang took place in places like Langai, Unguwam Madaki, Chanso and Mungi villages of Plateau State, adding that they kidnapped the herders and took them to the bush to slaughter.

The meeting, therefore, condemned the act and promised to collaborate with the security agencies and other well-meaning Nigerians in fighting the menace and enjoined the youth to remain calm and cooperate with the security men.