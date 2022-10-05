Bandits killed 10 teachers, abducted 50 in Kaduna in 10 months ― ASUSS

The Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS), Kaduna State chapter, has disclosed that bandits have killed over 10 teachers and kidnapped more than 50 teachers between January 2022 to date across the 23 local government areas of the state.

To this end, the union appealed to Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i to rescue the teachers and other kidnapped victims still in captivity.

Speaking at a press conference in Kaduna to commemorate world teachers day on Wednesday, the Chairman, of the chapter Ishaya Dauda, said they have to tell the world about the plight of teachers in the state.

He said, “More than 10 secondary school teachers were killed and over 50 others abducted from January till date in Kaduna and the abducted teachers are still in captivity.

According to him, “The union is fully aware of the insecurity that is threatening the cooperate existence of Kaduna State citizens, especially in our schools.

“We are equally aware of efforts being made by the state government towards the recruitment of Kaduna State vigilante service to secure our schools.”

On salaries, he lauded the efforts of Governor El-Rufa’i for prompt payment of teachers’ salaries and urged the governor to ensure prompt payment of retirees’ benefits to ease their hardship.

“The union wish to sincerely commend Governor Mallam Nasir El-rufai for the prompt payment of salaries to our teaming members across the entire state as at when due.

“The union is, however, appealing to the Governor to ensure prompt payment of retiree benefits in order to ease hardship being faced by the retirees.”

The Chairman, however, assured that the union was working hard towards the implementation of the approved new retirement age for secondary school teachers in Kaduna State.

“ASUSS is working in partnership with the office of the Head of Service, Kaduna State Ministry of Education, Kaduna Teachers’ Service Commission and other relevant stakeholders towards ensuring better welfare for our members in terms of recruitment, promotion and other welfare packages.”

