Two military personnel have been reportedly gunned down by suspected bandits at a military base in Tegina, Rafi local government area of Niger.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday during a gun duel with the hoodlums, while one of the suspected bandits allegedly to be their leader was killed in the process when they took attack to their base.

It was reliably gathered that the said criminals were allegedly crossing towards Mashegu and Wushishi local government areas of the state to rustle targeted groups of cattle in those areas.

The Chairman of Rafi local government council, Alhaji Ayuba Usman Katako confirmed this in an interview by telephone in Minna the state capital, saying, “The two soldiers shot were responding to treatment at IBB Specialized Hospital Minna while one of the bandits suspected to be their leader was neutralized.

Ayuba Katako further revealed that the joint task force which includes the military, police, and vigilantes were trying their best to ensure peace and security of lives and properties in the state and deserved to be commended.

He however decried the continuous unexpected attacks on the security personnel just as he called for patience, support, and prayers to overcome the menace of insecurity bedeviling the state in particular and Nigeria at large.

Meanwhile, the military cantonment in Minna could not be reached for comments as of the time of filing this report on Monday in Minna.