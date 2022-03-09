Bandits kill two, kidnap priest, four others in Kaduna

Bandits have in early hours of Tuesday stormed Kudenda industrial area in Kaduna South Local Government Area, killed a security guard and one other person, while a parish priest at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Rev. Fr. Joseph Aketeh and four others were kidnapped.

An eyewitness who spoke with newsmen said the hoodlums invaded the community 1:25 am on Tuesday and in the process killed the security guard at the Parish house and one other during the attack.

“The Kidnappers came around 1:25am and they started shooting sporadically for more than 30 minutes, I came to the Parish house around few minutes before 3am by then the bandits had already taken the Parish Priest, I saw the corpse of the security man lying on the ground.

“After they took the Parish priest away , the security guard came out to raise an alarm thinking that the bandits had already gone, not knowing that some of the bandits are still staying behind and that was how they shot him three times; one bullet at his chest and two at the stomach”.

“They (bandits) also attacked three houses around this area, a man was killed, they left with his brother, they also kidnapped a woman and her two children”.

He said that the body of Luka Philip was deposited to St. Gerald’s Mortuary, while the other man’s death will be buried later according to Muslim rites.

The Dean of Romi deanery, Catholic archdiocese of Kaduna, Very Rev. Fr. Andrew Dodo who also confirmed the incidents said that the terrorists have not demanded ransom as at the time of filing this report.

Rev Fr. Dodo called on Nigerians to pray for the release of people who are in the kidnappers’ den.

As at the time of filing the report, the Police and the state government are yet to issue a statement on the incident.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… Bandits kill two, kidnap priest, four others in Kaduna Bandits kill two, kidnap priest, four others in Kaduna Bandits kill two, kidnap priest, four others in Kaduna Bandits kill two, kidnap priest, four others in Kaduna