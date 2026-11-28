Barely 24 hours after Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago, visited Borgu Local Government Area to commiserate with victims of recent attacks that claimed over 70 lives, suspected bandits have launched another assault on Lumma Sanke community, killing three persons and setting several houses and other properties ablaze.

The latest attack occurred five days after the village head of neighbouring Lumma Ba’are community and five others of Kambari ethnicity were gruesomely killed.

The incident reportedly triggered a reprisal attack on Fulani herders in Wawa and Gada Oli communities, where 64 people were said to have lost their lives.

Tribune Online gathered that the suspected bandits stormed Lumma Sanke, unleashing terror on residents before setting several houses, shops and other properties on fire.

ALSO READ: Armed group kills 13 soldiers in Niger attack

Following the invasion, residents reportedly fled their homes into nearby bushes to escape the attackers. However, three persons hiding in the surrounding areas were said to have been killed, while several others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

A resident, who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, said women, children and elderly persons were among those injured in the attack, which left many residents displaced.

The fresh assault has heightened fears among residents over the worsening security situation in communities across Borgu Local Government Area, with calls for urgent intervention by security agencies to prevent further killings and destruction of property.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Niger State Police Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, said normalcy had been restored in the affected community.

He explained that the military air component had been deployed to provide support to the ground tactical team during the attack, adding that the operation helped bring the situation under control.