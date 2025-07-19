Bandits kill six, abduct more than 100 in Zamfara

GUNMEN killed at least six people and abducted more than 100 others, including women and children, in an attack on Kairu community in Zamfara State, a local lawmaker and residents said on Friday, Reuters reported.

Zamfara is the epicentre of attacks by gangs of heavily armed men known as bandits that have wreaked havoc across the North West in recent years, kidnapping thousands, killing hundreds and making it unsafe to travel by road or on farms in some areas.

The bandits stormed Kairu around 10.40 am on Friday, firing indiscriminately, Abubakar Isa, a resident whose wife was abducted, told Reuters by phone.

Hamisu Faru, a local lawmaker, confirmed the attack to Reuters, saying the assailants took “no fewer than 100 people, including women and children”.

“As I’m speaking to you right now, they are searching house-to-house, abducting people,” Faru said by phone.

Another resident, Mohammed Usman, said the attackers laid siege to the town for nearly two hours before taking their captives. Thousands of residents have now fled the village, he said.

The police in the state did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comments.

Military organises mental health training for troops in combat zones

Meanwhile, in a strategic effort to safeguard the psychological well-being of its personnel, the Nigerian Armed Forces has launched a comprehensive sensitisation training on stress management, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and emotional intelligence for troops operating in active combat zones.

The 2025 First Bi-Annual Sensitisation Training was flagged off on Friday at the 8 Division Auditorium in Sokoto, Sokoto State. It is tailored specifically for officers and soldiers engaged in Operation FANSAN YAMMA and other internal security operations nationwide.

Declaring the training open, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, reaffirmed the military’s commitment to holistic troop welfare.

He emphasised that psychological resilience is as crucial as physical readiness in modern military engagements.

Represented by the Director of Innovation and Concept Development at Defence Headquarters, Major General Warrah Idris, the CDS said the initiative addresses the often-invisible wounds sustained by soldiers in the line of duty.

“Our troops face not only physical threats but also deep psychological and emotional challenges. This training equips them with tools to manage stress, trauma, and emotional fatigue—challenges that often linger long after the battle ends,” General Musa stated.

He called for the institutionalization of mental health support structures across all military commands and stressed the need for emotional resilience to be a core component of troop development.

Also speaking at the event, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division and Commander of Sector Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Major General Ibikunle Ajose, represented by the Chief of Staff, Brigadier General Abubakar Suru, described the initiative as timely and essential.

“This programme empowers our personnel to recognise signs of PTSD, develop coping strategies and enhance emotional intelligence. These are critical tools for operational efficiency and long-term well-being,” he said.

General Ajose lauded the CDS for his visionary leadership in prioritizing troop welfare, particularly in the often-neglected area of mental health.

The sensitisation training brought together military psychologists, mental health experts and troops from various formations. It created a platform for knowledge-sharing, peer support and the cultivation of a culture of psychological preparedness.

Participants are expected to leave the training with practical tools to identify stress triggers, manage combat-related trauma, and promote self-care, team cohesion and emotional regulation.

This initiative marks a significant shift in the Nigerian military’s approach to personnel welfare, extending support beyond physical conditioning to include mental and emotional resilience.

It also aligns with ongoing defence sector reforms under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, aimed at boosting morale, enhancing performance and promoting sustainability within the armed forces.

