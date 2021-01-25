Bandits kill six, abduct five, injure 20 during attack on Niger villages

Gunmen suspected to be armed bandits have killed six persons and abducted five persons in yet another attack in 12 villages in Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State.

About 20 other persons were said to have sustained varying degrees of injury during the attack.

Nigerian Tribune investigation gathered that the bandits carried out the attacks on the villages in the early hours of Saturday and sustained their operations till Sunday afternoon.

A resident of one of the villages attacked, Abubakar Azaido said in a telephone interview with the Nigerian Tribune that over 20 injured persons have been taken for medical treatment at the General Hospital in Kaffin Koro, adding that no fewer than 3,000 villagers have also been displaced.

He said: “The bandits were in large numbers, they were over 200 and they invaded the villages in their operational motorcycles. They carted away all the spare parts in the shop of a motorcycle spare parts dealer in Amale village.”

The source stated further that while four persons were killed in Gwajau village, two others were hacked to death in Amale village, stressing that “four persons have been kidnapped in Dakolo and one Pastor in Nani villages.”

He enumerated the communities attacked by the fleeing bandits to include Amale, Beni, Barakwai, Kakuri, Gudani, Abolo, Nani, Gwajau, Kubi, Zakolo, Kado and Dakolo respectively.

He said: “The attack began Saturday night and as at yesterday (Sunday afternoon) our people have deserted the villages for fear of being attacked. And on the estimate, over 3,000 people have been displaced. There has been panic as people are shouting for help. When they were coming, you see them running in all directions. As I speak to you now I am in the General Hospital in Kaffin Koro where we have rushed over 20 persons who were injured for medical attention at the intensive care unit of the hospital.”

Our reporter further gathered that over 200 cows have been rustled by the bandits heading towards the border villages of Niger and Kaduna States.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Niger State Police Command, ASP Abiodun Wasiu could not be reached for comments as of the time of filing this report on Sunday.