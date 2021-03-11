Bandits kill seven in fresh attacks in Kaduna

Bandits have killed seven people, while several others sustained serious injuries in three Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

The local government are Igabi, Giwa and Chikun local government areas.

A statement issued by the commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Thursday, revealed that in the first incident, armed bandits stormed Gangi village, Igabi local government operation and killed four residents.

Those killed were identified to be Wada Sulaiman, Amiru Saidu, Yusha’u Mohammadu and Osama Abdulwahab.

While two others, Ibrahim Jibrin and Abdulhamid Suleiman who sustained gunshot injuries, are receiving treatment in the hospital.

During the raid, it was gathered that the bandits razed three houses belonging to Mohammad Jibril, Salisu Ya’u and Idris Muhammad. A pick-up truck belonging to one Umaru Saleh was also burnt.

The statement said 20 cows belonging to two residents of the village were rustled and herded away by the bandits.

“In another incident, armed bandits attacked Marke village in Giwa local government area and killed one Rabiu Haruna.

Similarly, at Kuriga in Chikun local government area, armed bandits killed two people along the Buruku road linking with Birnin Gwari Local Government Area.

“The victims were identified as Ibrahim Yahu Birnin Gwari and Haruna Usman. Another victim, Mansur Dada, sustained injuries and is receiving treatment in hospital.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the reports with sadness, and sent his condolences to the families of those killed while praying for the repose of their souls. He also wished the injured residents a quick recovery.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Close To ‘Flattening The Curve’ ― Analysis

Nigeria may be close to flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic as confirmed cases in the country keep dropping weekly, Tribune Online analysis has shown. This is even as the much-expected COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory last Tuesday…Osinbajo hails Sanwo-Olu, Lagos govt on COVID-19 management