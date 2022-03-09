Bandits kill scores of soldiers in Kebbi

The Secretary to the State Government of Kebbi State (SSG), Umar Babale Yauri has disclosed that scores of soldiers were killed by bandits in Zuru emirate on Tuesday.

He said the killing of the soldiers occurred a day after about 65 vigilantes were killed in Anemi village of Sakaba local government area of the state.

He made this known while receiving the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, who was on a state visit to the state on Wednesday.

Yauri, who briefed the minister on the security situation in the state said some soldiers were killed by bandits however did not give the number of the soldiers killed.

According to him, the government was making effort to tackle the increasing insecurity bedevilling the southern part of the state.

“We lost about 65 vigilantes members. And even yesterday(Tuesday) we lost some military officers engaging with the bandits.

“The issue of banditry was formerly a casual thing in Kebbi but in view of what is currently happening in Zamfara, the bandits are facing a serious challenge from the military, therefore, forced to come into Kebbi especially, the southern part of Kebbi.”

Responding, the Minister said he was in the state on the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari, to condole with the government and people of Kebbi State over the recent killing of members of vigilante in the state.

The Minister noted the President urged the state to stand firm in dealing with the challenges of the banditry.

“There will be no retreat and we will not be bound with the challenges of banditry and terrorists in the northern states,” he declared.

