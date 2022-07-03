Bandits kill one, shoot community leader, abduct four women in Plateau

By Isaac Shobayo - Jos
Armed bandits terrorising  Mangu local government area of Plateau State have killed a young man, Chamsan, shot his father who is a community leader, Baba Yarima Jabil and abducted two other women and kidnapped another two women at Washna Village, Panyam District, Mangu local government area of the state.

It would be recalled that no fewer than three traditional rulers and other prominent indigenes of the Mangu local government area of the state were recently abducted by the bandits.

Tribune Online learnt that the armed bandits attacked the resident of a community leader of Angwan Baraya Village, Jannaret Ward, Gindiri District, Mangu Local Government Area, Baba Yarima Jabil, in the early hour of Sunday, shot him and his son who died on the spot while his wife and one other woman were whisked away by the bandits.

A source close to the family revealed that the community leader who survived multiple gunshot wounds is now receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Mangu.

The source said the bandits were yet to contact the family adding that necessary authorities have been alerted and are on the trail of the kidnappers.

He described Baba Yarima as a respected and great community leader, who has groomed his children to top educational positions in the state, among whom are Prof Y.Y Jabil of the University of Jos, Dr I Jabil Deputy Provost National Veterinary Research Institute Vom Plateau State and Dr Angel Jabil of the University of Jos.

Also on Saturday, the rampaging bandits also attacked Washna Village, Panyam District of the same local government and two women including Malama Hanatu Audu W bashna, mother of Barr Danladi Audu Washna of the National Assembly Abuja.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer DSP Alfred Alabo said the information concerning the incident has not reached the command and promised to find out and call as soon as the information is available.

