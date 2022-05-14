Bandits kill one, kidnap 20 in Kaduna

Bandits have killed one person and kidnapped 20 in Kurmin Sata village, a few kilometres from Millennium City, a suburb of Kaduna metropolis.

A resident of the Area Nasir Umar said the hoodlums attacked the community around 11 pm on Friday.

“Immediately they raided our community they started shooting sporadically while moving from house to house abducting the villagers.”

According to him, they raided the community and abducted no fewer than 20 people including a visitor who came to see his fiancee.

“Yes the visitor and his heartthrob were kidnapped. Also kidnapped were women and children who were taken to an unknown destination.

The head of the Joint Security Task who pleaded for anonymity remarked that said seven of the kidnapped victims have escaped and have returned to their respective homes.





He also said that the village head of the community and some traditional title holders were among the kidnapped victims.

“One of the villagers died from a stray bullet that hit him on his chest,” he stressed.

When contacted, the spokesman for the state Police Command, ASP Muhammad Jalige, could not confirm the incident.

