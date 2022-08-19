Bandits kill lawyer in Zamfara

Suspected bandits have killed a lawyer, Mr Benedict Azza on his way to his house in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital.

Late Barrister Azza was a principal partner of BT Azza & Co. Chambers based in Gusau and was shot dead while returning to his residence at around 8 pm on Thursday.

Confirming the incident in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday, the Zamfara State branch Chairman of the (Nigerian Bar Association) NBA, Mr Junaidu Abubakar said their colleague and friend, Benedict Torgee Esq has died.

The statement reads in parts: “This is to confirm to you that our colleague and friend, Benedict Torngee Azza Esq is dead.

“B.T Azza died yesterday Thursday 18th day of August 2022 at about 2200 – 2230hrs.

“While I was in my house, I received three different phone calls from our colleagues informing me that B. T. Azza Esq. was shot dead by unknown gunmen and his body was lying on the roadside along Byepass near FRSC office, Gusau.

“Immediately after receiving the information, I rushed to the scene where I met our colleagues, Abdullahi Ibrahim Esq. and Ibrahim Sani Gusau Esq. with many numbers of security personnel (police and soldiers).

“I saw BT Azza’s dead body lying in cold blood on the shoulders of the road, I also saw his accident vehicle (Lexus Jeep) by the roadside.

“According to the information, BT Azza was shot dead by 2 unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers who came on a motorcycle.

“The information has it that, the gunmen wanted to kidnap him at his house situated at Saminaka Area, Behind Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Headquarters, Byepass Gusau.

“The gunmen pursued him and shot him dead.”

When contacted the Zamfara State police command public relations officer SP Mohammed Shehu confirmed the incident.

He added that “The state police command has since drafted its personnel to pursue the culprits with a view to apprehend them.”

